Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Stamps.com from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities began coverage on Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

STMP opened at $119.24 on Friday. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $185.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

