Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.56. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$18.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.10 million and a P/E ratio of 20.80.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

