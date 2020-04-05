STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

TSE:STEP opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.39. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$2.96.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

