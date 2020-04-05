Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$83.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.41.

TRP stock opened at C$60.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.20.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.88%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

