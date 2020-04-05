Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.24.

TSE:SU opened at C$22.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.52. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$46.00. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$9.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 1.9900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.32 per share, with a total value of C$249,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$632,784.24. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

