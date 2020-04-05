SunTrust Banks Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.