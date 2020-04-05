SunTrust Banks Comments on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.75). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRI. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

DRI opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,146,000 after purchasing an additional 715,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,922,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 442,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

