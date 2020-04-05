SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLAY. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Shares of PLAY opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

