Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at CIBC

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.73.

TSE SPB opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.52. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.97 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$867.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.7298182 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

