SVB Leerink Weighs in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $11.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.02. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $15.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.65.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $98.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.99. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 888,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,640,000 after purchasing an additional 699,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,598,000 after acquiring an additional 633,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after acquiring an additional 431,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $27,647.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,795.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,333 shares of company stock worth $905,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

