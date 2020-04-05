S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

S&W Seed stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Straus purchased 15,000 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Also, insider Mfp Partners Lp purchased 22,285 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,186.45. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,351 shares of company stock worth $129,137 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in S&W Seed by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in S&W Seed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

