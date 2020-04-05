Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRGP. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.07.

TRGP opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.45. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,151 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

