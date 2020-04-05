Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$89.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

