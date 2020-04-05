Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRP. CIBC increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.41.

TSE TRP opened at C$60.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.93.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.88%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

