Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tc Pipelines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.41.

Shares of TRP opened at C$60.65 on Wednesday. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.88%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

