Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at TD Securities

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.41.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP opened at C$60.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.88%.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.