TD Securities Cuts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$75.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Toromont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.38.

TSE:TIH opened at C$59.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$52.36 and a 12 month high of C$74.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$64.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.31.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 4.2700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,232,160. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $719,180.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

