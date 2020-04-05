TD Securities Trims Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Target Price to C$6.50

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Uni Select alerts:

UNS opened at C$4.54 on Thursday. Uni Select has a one year low of C$4.44 and a one year high of C$15.96. The company has a market cap of $192.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.64.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$544.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Uni Select will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.66%.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.