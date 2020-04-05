Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$25.27.

TECK.B opened at C$10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$34.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

