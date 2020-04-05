Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.27.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$10.07 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -9.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.18.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

