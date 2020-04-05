Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK.B. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$27.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.27.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$10.07 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$34.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.