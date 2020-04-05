Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $77,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 41.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 123,670 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 154.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Teladoc Health to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

NYSE TDOC opened at $156.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -113.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $176.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

