TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TeraGo stock opened at C$5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TeraGo has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.06. The company has a market cap of $96.61 million and a PE ratio of -13.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.40.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TeraGo will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.