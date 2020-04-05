Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Tervita from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.28.

Shares of TSE TEV opened at C$3.29 on Wednesday. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$2.97 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $432.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

