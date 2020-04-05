Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEV. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Tervita from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Tervita from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.28.

Shares of TSE:TEV opened at C$3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $432.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.02. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$2.97 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

