Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEV. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tervita from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy cut Tervita from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.28.

Shares of Tervita stock opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.02. Tervita has a 12 month low of C$2.97 and a 12 month high of C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

