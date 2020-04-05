Thomas Bull Sells 395 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,783.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $120.47 on Friday. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $56,852,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $47,882,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

