Thomas D. Schwenger Sells 664 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 664 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.56, for a total value of $98,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,268.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $150.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

