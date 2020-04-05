Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$110.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$110.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$103.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$93.79 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$75.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion and a PE ratio of 30.18.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$82.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,500.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

