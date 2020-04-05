Total (EPA:FP) Given a €41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

FP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.25 ($50.29).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €33.53 ($38.99) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.63 and a 200-day moving average of €44.69. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

