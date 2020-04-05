Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt (TSE:TZS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.76

Shares of Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Corp (TSE:TZS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 2800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

The firm has a market cap of $12.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.37.

Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Company Profile (TSE:TZS)

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trez Capital Senior Mortge Invesnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.