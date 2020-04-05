Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TCDA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

TCDA opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tricida has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $135,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $95,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,005.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $517,575 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tricida by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $15,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

