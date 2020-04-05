Tullow Oil’s (TLW) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLW. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Investec downgraded Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 91.57 ($1.20).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 17.29 ($0.23) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $243.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.49.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

