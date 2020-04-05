Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 74,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

