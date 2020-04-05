Tyman (LON:TYMN) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Shares of TYMN stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.64 million and a PE ratio of 16.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 133 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 292 ($3.84).

Tyman (LON:TYMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 27.46 ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) by GBX 1.36 ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Tyman will post 2966.9999491 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Withers acquired 25,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £36,500 ($48,013.68).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.