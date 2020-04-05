Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

