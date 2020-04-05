VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 124,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,317 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.