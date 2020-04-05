Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177,085 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,167,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,086,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,227,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $148.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average of $173.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $198.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.492 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

