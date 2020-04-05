Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $390,567.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

