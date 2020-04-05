Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRNT. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

VRNT opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

