VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in VMware were worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $115,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 705,925 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $107,152,000 after purchasing an additional 206,157 shares during the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.73.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,945,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.53. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.