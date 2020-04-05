VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $5,097,677.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,945,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $116.97 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of VMware from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.73.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

