W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Cut by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.60.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

