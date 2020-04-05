W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of W W Grainger worth $18,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger stock opened at $238.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.62.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

