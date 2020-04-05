Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Wajax from C$19.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wajax from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wajax from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

WJX opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. Wajax has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.14. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.95.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$403.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

