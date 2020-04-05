Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 320.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,612 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $119.48 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $97.24 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.