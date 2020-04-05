Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1,791.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

WRE stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

