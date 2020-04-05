Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for VF in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VFC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

VFC stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. VF has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,841,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of VF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

