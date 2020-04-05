William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Atlassian in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

TEAM stock opened at $129.96 on Friday. Atlassian has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -121.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average of $130.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,389,000 after purchasing an additional 264,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $110,701,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

