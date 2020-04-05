William Blair Weighs in on Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bill.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Bill.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. First Analysis assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of BILL opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.59. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

